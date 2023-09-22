Management of the University of the Free State says it is investigating an alleged incident of racism at its main campus in Bloemfontein.

It’s alleged that a white student called a black student a “baboon” during a practical session of first-year students on the 14th of this month.

The incident has caused an outcry and student organisations have described the atmosphere on campus as polarised.

Both the South African Students Congress (SASCO) in the Free State and the Student Representative Council (SRC) have condemned the incident.

They are calling for the suspension of the student and lecturer after the lecturer allegedly labelled the racist remark as a joke. -Reporting by Kamohelo Tsotetsi