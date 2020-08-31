Soccer’s European governing body said that matches could also be officiated by non-neutral referees should any of the originally-appointed match officials test positive.

UEFA has confirmed that teams could ultimately forfeit upcoming Nations League matches if they are unable to turn out due to players testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), or that the drawing of lots could decide a result.

Two rounds of matches will be played between September 3 and 8, the first competitive internationals in Europe since the coronavirus outbreak, and UEFA acknowledged that preparations were progressing against “a background of difficulties.”

All the matches are due to be played in the originally-scheduled venues except Moldova v Kosovo which has been moved to Parma in Italy, although this is because Moldova does not recognise Kosovo as an independent nation.

UEFA said that positive COVID-19 cases from tests conducted before matches could result in groups of players, officials or entire teams being placed into quarantine.

In the case of quarantined players, UEFA said the match would go ahead as long as the team still had 13 players available including at least one goalkeeper.