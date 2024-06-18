UDM’s Nqabayomzi Kwankwa a victim of a kidnapping

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The United Democratic Movement says its Deputy President Nqabayomzi Kwankwa was a victim of a kidnapping in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The incident took place while Kwankwa was travelling to the Cape Town International Airport on his way to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration due to take place on Wednesday at the Union Buildings.

Kwankwa was kept against his will and the kidnappers demanded a R10 000 ransom for his safe return.

Party leader Bantu Holomisa confirmed the incident to SABC News.

He says the party had to pay a ransom to secure Kwankwa’s Release.

“The UDM would like to confirm that its Deputy President Nqabayomzi Kwankwa was kidnapped today on his way to CT Airport en route to the presidential inauguration. A ransom of R10 000 was demanded for his safe return. The UDM paid the ransom and Mr Kwankwa was safely released, albeit shaken, (and) traumatized. All his belongings including his vehicle were stolen. His vehicle was found abandoned,” says the party.

The UDM says it is saddened by the incident.

“Mr Kwankwa is in contact with the police and his family was informed of what has happened. The UDM is saddened by this horrific event. But is very grateful by his safe return. We wish Tshawe well in his recovery from this dastardly incident,”

His vehicle and personal belongings were taken.