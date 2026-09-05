Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

UDM set to launch manifesto, name Joburg mayoral candidate on Sunday

  • [FILE] United Democratic Movement supporters
  • Image Credits :
  • United Democratic Movement (Facebook)
Sibahle Motha

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) is expected to announce its Johannesburg mayoral candidate and launch its election manifesto on Sunday in Alexandra.

Party President Bantu Holomisa and Deputy President Nqabayomzi Kwankwa are expected to be among those taking part in the programme.

The manifesto launch will focus on the challenges confronting the City of Johannesburg.

The party is expected to present practical proposals aimed at improving municipal service delivery, strengthening accountability and ensuring that the City’s resources are directed towards the needs of its residents.

RELATED VIDEO | UDM unveils Buffalo City Metro mayoral candidate

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News