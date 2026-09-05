UDM set to launch manifesto, name Joburg mayoral candidate on Sunday

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) is expected to announce its Johannesburg mayoral candidate and launch its election manifesto on Sunday in Alexandra.

Party President Bantu Holomisa and Deputy President Nqabayomzi Kwankwa are expected to be among those taking part in the programme.

The manifesto launch will focus on the challenges confronting the City of Johannesburg.

The party is expected to present practical proposals aimed at improving municipal service delivery, strengthening accountability and ensuring that the City’s resources are directed towards the needs of its residents.

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