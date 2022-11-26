The United Democratic Movement’s elective conference is under way in Mthatha, the Eastern Cape.

The president of the party Bantu Holomisa is expected to address the delegates on the current state of the nation which includes matters relating to unemployment and political alignment.

The party has not held its elective conferences in four years due to COVID-19 pandemic and this resulted in three factions.

The party’s outgoing secretary in the province Similo Sithole states what they have put in place to prepare for the 2024 elections.

“UDM now has adopted new policy approach. The way we have entrenched our new recruitment. We were known for being too rural, but now we have gone to academics. We have recruited intellectuals. We have also entered into the education sector because gone are the days where every teacher is known to be Sadtu-Cosatu-ANC. Teachers, academics are fed up with lack of policy directions in the republic.”

UDM Eastern Cape Congress 2022: State capture was perpetrated by the ruling elite. Finish and klaar. SAcans are tired of being run over by them. They stole from the people of this nation and our children. Let’s win SA back from the state capturers. pic.twitter.com/O5lNbk0gtu — Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) November 26, 2022

