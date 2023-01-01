The United Democratic Movement (UDM) has called on law enforcement agencies to strengthen their efforts in fighting corruption in 2023.

The party warns that failure to hold those who plunder state resources to account will compromise the economy. It joined other political parties in sharing messages to South Africans as they usher in the New Year.

The UDM has been vocal in its calls to root out corruption, calling for investigations into President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala farm saga.

It’s expected to intensify efforts to get answers from the President on what transpired on his farm in 2020.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says, “May this be a year where there is closer cooperation amongst law enforcement agencies to deal with lawlessness and corruption in South Africa so that our economy can find its way back. As long as we don’t prosecute those who are stealing government monies, we must forget that we will ever again see prosperity in this country. Have a blessed and prosperous New Year.”