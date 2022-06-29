The United Democratic Movement (UDM) wants an urgent debate of national importance on rolling blackouts and their impact on South Africa.

UDM Chief Whip, Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, has written to National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, requesting the debate.

The UDM also wants Eskom to be called to account to parliament.

This comes at a time when Eskom has been implementing Stage 6 rolling blackouts.

Kwankwa says, “South Africans are contending with Stage 6 load shedding as we speak and high fuel prices that will again rise at the end of this month. The crisis is deepening. This justifies that we, as public representatives, pay heed to this crisis, post haste by debating the matter in the house and craft a plan for the future in order to take South Africa out of this quagmire and that Eskom be summoned to appear before the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises. It is time that the executive management of Eskom be held responsible for this mess.”

Discussion: Impact of Stage 6 rolling blackouts on SA’s economy



Struggling to cope

Eskom says although it has had a productive meeting with trade union leadership for its employees to return to work, it will take some time before the systems can be fully restored.

South Africans will get a reprieve from Stage 6 rolling blackouts from Thursday.

In the latest update on the current rolling blackouts, Eskom has announced that the blackouts will remain at Stage 4 throughout the day tomorrow.

However, many businesses and households are struggling to cope with the rolling blackouts.

In the report below, SABC News speaks to people who are struggling to cope with the frequent power cuts:

-Additional reporting by SABC News