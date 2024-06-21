UDM agrees to be part of GNU

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) is the latest party to agree to be part of the Government of National Unity (GNU). In a letter to the African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula party leader Bantu Holomisa says the party is accepting the invitation from the ruling party to form part of the GNU.

Several smaller parties, including the official opposition the Democratic Alliance (DA), have joined forces with the ANC, after last month’s general elections failed to produce a party with an outright majority to form a government.

GNU | UDM becomes latest party to join ANC-led GNU:

Earlier this week the PAC also joined the GNU.

Notably, the party was part of a group of parties that last week expressed their opposition to the unity government, placing their lot under the banner of the Progressive Caucus.

The Progressive Caucus now includes the EFF, Al Jama-Ah and the United African Transformation..

The PAC’s Secretary General Apa Pooe says their participation in the GNU is rooted in the belief that “the PAC can effectively steer the country away from right-leaning tendencies and protect the gains achieved thus far”.

Pooe added the PAC believes that their participation in the GNU will place the issue of the restoration of the land on center stage.

PAC joins Government of National Unity: