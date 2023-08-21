The founding members of the United Democratic Front (UDF) have decried the current state of South Africa.

This came out at the 40th anniversary of the UDF at the Johannesburg City Hall on Sunday.

The UDF was formed in Cape Town forty years ago.

Dozens of former UDF activists are calling for active citizenry to, among others, hold public representatives accountable in the governance of the country.

Former UDF secretary-general Popo Molefe has warned that the country’s democracy is in peril as a result of anti-democratic forces currently operating in South Africa.

Molefe says that communities need to protect the hard-won democracy by exercising their right to vote.

“Amongst us, there is a growing consensus that our democracy is in peril. Daily, we are witnesses to concerted efforts by anti-democratic forces to reverse the advances towards nation building that we had begun making.”

“The challenge of building a new society with values based on the constitution is huge – and shaping practically and genuinely the new non-racial and non-sexist society envisioned by the UDF and our constitution, continues to elude us,” adds Molefe.

United Democratic Front (UDF) 40th anniversary celebrations:

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned against turning the 40th anniversary of the formation of the UDF into a lesson to lament the short-comings of a democratic government, but to promote an active community that will change people’s lives for the better.

Several dignitaries attended including former Presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe, Sophie Williams De Bruyn as well as dozens of founding members of the UDF.

President Ramaphosa says active citizenry is not about criticising, but is all about offering solutions to the challenges facing the country.

UDF commemorates 40th anniversary: Dr Ebrahim Harvey