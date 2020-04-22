The institution has urged members of the UCT community to make contributions to the fund.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has set up a COVID-19 emergency fund to assist in the fight against the virus and its impact on the university.

The institution has urged members of the UCT community to make contributions to the fund.

Spokesperson, Elijah Moholola, says any amount by members of the UCT community, including alumni, staff and students will go a long way towards assisting the university in adjusting to these extraordinary times.

“Donations can be made to a specific COVID-19 fund or online. UCT Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng will donate 20% of her salary to the fund for a three-month period.”

“Professor Phakeng already donates 10% of her salary monthly to the Mamokgethi Phakeng Scholarship Fund set up when she took office in July 2018.”

In the video, various SA universities initiate online learning:

On Monday, Rhodes University in the Eastern Cape released an online orientation programme aimed at introducing students to online learning.

The tertiary institution is also trying to assist students to access the virtual platform.

Calling all students! Don’t forget to check out this online learning orientation video to get a better idea of how this new form of learning will look like. See you online!https://t.co/mYCTKp5WLP

— Rhodes University (@Rhodes_Uni) April 18, 2020

Rhodes University Spokesperson Velisile Bukula said their short term challenge is accessing laptops for students who do not have them.

“Rhodes University has turned to its alumni, business and members of the public for help to mobilise resources to ensure successful completion of the 2020 academic year. In addition, the investors are conducting an extensive survey for our student’s capabilities to study online,” says Bukula.