The University of Cape Town (UCT) has partnered with Germany’s Helmholtz Centre for Materials and Energy in a three-year research project.

The aim of the partnership is to develop ways of decarbonising the aviation sector by creating sustainable aviation fuels.

The 40-million-euro will see seven German and South African partners working on fuel catalysis research and technology development.

Their goal is to make large-scale production of green kerosene possible by 2025.

Director of the DSI-NRF Centre of Excellence in Catalysis at UCT, Professor Michael Claeys, says should the research succeed, the aviation industry will become carbon neutral.

In a statement, Professor Claeys says: “We are undergoing a huge change in our global energy systems, and every country has to play a role in that. If we can replace kerosene with a defossilised alternative, carbon dioxide emissions will be greatly reduced overall. If we are successful, this research will make it possible for the aviation industry to become carbon neutral.”