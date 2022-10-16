The University of Cape Town’s Council has urged the university community to allow an investigation into misconduct at the institution to follow due process.

The council this weekend voted to establish an independent five member panel to investigate the alleged misconduct of vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng and council chairperson Babalwa Ngonyama.

The allegations centre around the departure of the former deputy vice-chancellor for Learning and Teaching, Associate Professor Lis Lange.

Members of the UCT Council allege that Ngonyama provided false reasons to the Senate for Lange’s departure.

UCT spokesperson, Elijah Moholola says, “This investigation will focus on the circumstances related to the departure of a former UCT Deputy Vice-Chancellor, teaching and learning, as well as matters related to executive relationships and resignations within and beyond the UCT executive management team. The work of the independent panel needs to be undertaken urgently so that council receives a report by the end of this year.”

University of Cape Town crisis continues: Prof. Kelley Moult