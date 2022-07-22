The University of Cape Town has conferred an honorary doctorate on the founder of Kaizer Chiefs Football Club, Kaizer Motaung. He was awarded an honorary Doctor of Social Science.

Five other distinguished individuals were also awarded honorary doctorates during the graduation ceremonies that were held at the university, while 100 Ph.D. graduates were celebrated in total.

Motaung addressed the gathering during one of the ceremonies.

“My message to the graduates is that the world, not only South Africa, is waiting for you. There are many challenges facing the world today. Frans Fanon said I quote: “Each generation must out of relative obscurity discover its mission, fulfill it or betray it”. The world is an oyster for you. Go out there and make a difference in your communities. Become part of the solutions and not a problem in the society.”

#UCTGrad2022 Professor Lewis now introduces the fourth distinguished individual being honoured, Mr Kaizer Motaung, the recipient of an honorary degree of Doctor of Social Science. pic.twitter.com/8L5uEG7JkT — UCT (@UCT_news) July 22, 2022

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Town, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, has called on the university’s Ph.D. graduates to take on the challenge to become leaders in their fields of study.

Phakeng says the graduates should strive to be leaders with a social conscience.

“The technical and scientific skills that you have acquired through your studies here at UCT are important, but on their own, they will not make you succeed. So I hope your studying here at UCT has also endowed you with the knowledge, vision, and courage to unleash your potential to create a fair and just society.”