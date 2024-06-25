UCT boycotts academic institutions affiliated to Israeli army

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The University of Cape Town’s (UCT) Council has adopted a resolution which calls for the boycotting of all Israeli academic institutions and researchers who are affiliated to the Israeli Defence Force.

The resolution was passed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

In terms of the resolution, no UCT academic may enter into relations, or continue relations with, any research group or network that is affiliated to the Israeli Defence Force, or the broader Israeli military establishment.

UCT spokesperson Velisile Bukula says they are also calling for a permanent ceasefire and for humanitarian aid to be allowed to enter Gaza.

“The Council condemned the destruction of the education sector in Gaza and the massive scale of killing of teachers and university staff in the current war. The Council urged the international community to ensure that the provision of humanitarian aid includes the restoration of the education sector in Gaza. It also expresses concern and opposition to any attempts to curtail academic freedom by labeling criticism of Israel or Zionist policies as anti-Semitism.”