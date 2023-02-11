Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor says the Annual South African Ubuntu Awards are a symbol of humanity for the whole world.

She was speaking at the Ubuntu Awards in Cape Town:

Pandor says the event is a celebration of human solidarity.

“These awards celebrate the humanity of South Africans as they link up with the rest of the world, as they provide services support and global solidarity in the work that they do. So, it might be through a foundation that provides education to young people whatever their nationality or it may very well be the leader who has worked hard to bring peace in various parts of the world. All of these illustrate the amazing characteristics of the South African struggle for freedom.”

Pandor also paid tribute to musician Kiernan Forbes, known as ‘AKA’.

Forbes and his long-time friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane were both gunned down on Friday night in Durban.

Pandor said Forbes was a highly talented musician: “We also express our sorrow at the loss of our great talent, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes tragically killed in a senseless killing. Finally, we express our sorrow at the passing last year of our country’s poet laureate and Ubuntu Award achiever bra Don Matera.”