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Uber to exit Nigeria after 12 years of operations

  • File Image: Uber app seen on a cellphone.
  • Image Credits :
  • Flickr/ajay_suresh
Reuters

Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies has announced it has ceased operations in Nigeria ​on September 2, ending its 12-year presence in Africa’s ‌most populous country, the company said in a notice to customers on Wednesday.

Uber decided to wind down its Nigerian business after a review ​of operations, it said, without disclosing further details on ​the reasons for the move.

Competition in Nigeria’s ride-hailing market ⁠has intensified in recent years, with operators facing challenges including ​rising fuel costs, inflation and currency volatility that have increased ​operating expenses and put pressure on drivers and platforms.

“After a thorough review of our business, we have made the tough decision to wind down ​our operations in Nigeria, effective 2 September 2026,” the company ​said in a message to users.

The San Francisco-based company’s entry into West Africa’s ‌largest ⁠economy began with its Lagos launch in 2014 before expanding to other cities in the country to meet growing demand for app-based transportation.

Uber said its help centre would remain available until ​September 23 to ​assist users ⁠with outstanding account-related issues.

Uber did not say how many drivers or riders would be affected by ​the closure or whether any assets would be ​sold.

An ⁠Uber spokesperson said in an emailed statement on Thursday that the company had also stopped operations in Uganda.

Users attempting to book ⁠rides on ​the app in Uganda on Thursday ​received a message alerting them that none were available.

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