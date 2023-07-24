The United Arab Emirates (UAE) says it is well on its way to cleaner energy ahead of the global target of zero-emissions by 2050.

The UAE says it is surpassing its clean energy targets through its multi-billion-dollar solar projects investment.

The country will be hosting this year’s COP28 conference, where different countries will be taking part to try to reach zero-emissions by the year 2050.

Dr Ali Al Aleeli, Vice President of Research and Development Centre at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) says the Emirates is well on its way to zero-emissions by 2050.

At the same time, the Arab nation plans to more than double its production capacity to 5 000 megawatts by 2030 through solar energy.

Dr Ali says the nation aims to provide 100% of the Emirate’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

“We would like to have 100% of the energy produced to come from clean energy resources by 2050, so we had some intermediate goals by 2050. By 2020, for example, the target was 7%. However, in Dubai we were able to obtain 11%. So, the next target is in 2030 and to have 25% produced from clean energy resources. Right, now we are around 14 to 15%.”

The United Arab Emirates will this year host the 28th Climate Conference – or COP28 in November.

The conference will see the UAE showcasing its efforts towards transitioning to renewable energy, especially solar.

Dr Ali says the country is also exploring the potential use of green hydrogen.

“So, the idea is to use solar energy to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, and you know that hydrogen is called the fuel of the future. So, it has so many applications in the future and it will help the world to move from non-renewable energy sources to renewable energy resources.”

At the same time, President of Dewa Youth Council in the UAE, Aysha Mohammad Rashid Al Remeithi says the Dewa innovation center has partnered with small to medium businesses to ensure technology innovation in the country.

“So, basically India, we also have the innovation and the future department, which is the overall umbrella. But here at the innovation center, we focus at clean technology innovation. So, we do that by partnering with startups, SMEs as well as different institutions like schools, universities.”

The United Arab Emirates says political stability is the most important aspect for a country that wishes to achieve zero carbon emissions from reliable and sustainable energy.

This as globally different nations including South Africa are going through the process of just energy transition in order to reduce reliance on carbon-based fuels like coal as the globe battles to moderate the effects of climate change.