Tyla scoops BET Awards

South African singer, Tyla has scooped the Best New Artist and Best International Act categories at the BET Awards in Los Angeles, one of four categories she was nominated in.

She missed out on the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist category, nominated alongside Beyonce among others.

The global hit Water is also up for the Viewers Choice Award.

Tyla called it ‘crazy’ when she was named Best New Artist, saying it was a gift to be at the BET Awards, dedicating the prize to African stars who had come before her.

She missed out to Sza in the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist category but did scoop the Best International Act beating out Amapiano superstar Focalistic and Nigeria’s Ayra Starr among others.

Tyla’s BET success follows her first Grammy win earlier this year when she won the inaugural Best African Music Performance category for her Afro-pop hit Water, marking two significant achievements in a music career that appears only on the up.

Accepting the Best International Act Award, Tyla said, “Guys, I did not prepare anything but I just wanna say thank you so much to my tigers, my family, my team. Thank you to BET for always pushing the culture, I’m gonna be performing soon so get ready.”

