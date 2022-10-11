Two people have been wounded after police used stun grenades and tear gas to disperse protesting Transnet workers in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

The striking workers were protesting at the depot of the rail transport company in Bloemfontein. They have described as provocative the action of the police who were trying to stop the workers from blockading the N8.

In the video below, striking workers in Bloemfontein:

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) and The United National Transport Union (UNTU) have rejected Transnet’s revised wage offer of between 4.5% and 5%.

Workers say they are fed up and are demanding an increase of 12% or 13%.

Angry workers have threatened to open a case against the police for provoking them. Satawu national Secretary Bethuel Banda says the two employees have been taken to a clinic for treatment.

“We view this and as Satawu as we speak. there are two many members that have been injured..we are going to open a case and we need further steps to be taken. because we are here peacefully, singing harming no one but now to ourselves we said that now this is really provoking. you can’t shoot this thing. because in our oldest time when were toyi-toying in the locations these things would be used only if there was violence.”

Johannesburg

In Johannesburg, UNTU and Satawu members have gathered at the Kasene City Deep Transnet Depot.

Good Morning and welcome to Kasene City Deep Transnet Depot in Johannesburg. This is where the strike action over wages by Untu and Satawu members is in full swing #TransnetStrike #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/1O79NSqRHs — Katlego Legodi (@KatlegoLegodi_) October 11, 2022

Unions encourage members to intensify strike action as wage negotiations continue:



GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: In the video tweet below, a message to Transnet management from members striking in Johannesburg:

A message for Transnet from the striking workers in Johannesburg #TransnetStrike #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/MHe0OmhSia — Katlego Legodi (@KatlegoLegodi_) October 11, 2022

Strike impact

Meanwhile, Employment and Labour Minister, Thulas Nxesi, says the impact the Transnet strike has on the economy is immeasurable.

Nxesi says the impasse in wage talks between Transnet and the trade unions can only end if the engagement between the two parties continues.

Nxesi elaborates in the video below:

