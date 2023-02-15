By-elections are taking place in two municipalities in the Western Cape on Wednesday.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says there is a seat available in Ward Six of the Cederberg municipality that became available following the resignation of a councillor from the Cederberg First Residents’ Association (CeFRA).

The councillor held the position since the Local Government Election in 2021, under a coalition government led by the Democratic Alliance (DA) and other community inspired parties.

In the other local authority, a seat will be contested on Wednesday in Ward 33 of the Cape Agulhas municipality in the Overberg district on the west coast.

It became available when the membership of a DA councillor was terminated by the party.