Proteas player Izette Griesel says assembling two weeks before the Netball World Cup will be enough time to prepare for the tournament that begins in Cape Town next month.

The Proteas will assemble in mid-July. The 15-player squad was announced last month. Coach Norma Plummer and assistant coach Nicole Cusack will also link up with the team during that time.

The Proteas will only assemble two weeks before the global showpiece due to some of the players still participating in the Telkom Netball League and some players still playing for their teams overseas.

“I think there are teams that will have less time than that. We are very privileged that we have been having regular camps. Some of the players have been overseas and not part of it. Majority of the players have been getting together regularly. The last two weeks will be just doing final touch ups. So I think that’s enough time to gel,” says Griesel.

She was relieved she is part of the squad that will represent the country in the global showpiece. She was also part of the Proteas squad in the last World Cup in England.

“I am so happy, I’m so relieved I am honoured to be part of the squad. I am so excited for the World Cup like I can’t wait. I think it would be great playing in front of the home crowd, it will definitely be the highlight of my career, playing world and i am looking forward to it.”

The Proteas are in a tough pool, comprising Sri Lanka, Wales and the higher-ranked Jamaica. Griesel says Jamaica will be their biggest opponent.

“It won’t be easy we have a tough pool. But it’s a great preparation for the other matches. Jamaica will be a tough match but we not underestimating other teams, they will be the biggest opponent so we ready for the challenge we need to win that one to make the road easier. We have beaten Jamaica before in the World Cup.”

The Proteas will be under pressure to win a World Cup or at least achieve a podium finish on home soil. Griesel says they will go all out to win the cup.

“Everyone is expecting us to get a medal but we are definitely working on getting that trophy and that’s our challenge and we are aiming for that podium finish will be great but we are going all out.”

The Proteas will kick of their world cup campaign against Wales on July 18.

Proteas not concerned by World Cup preparation time: