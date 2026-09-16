Two UK citizens among three killed in Mpumalanga N4 accident

Three people have been killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the N4 Toll road near Ngodwana, Mpumalanga.

Community Safety, Security and Liaison Department spokesperson Zandile Mavuso says it is alleged that a truck driver that was travelling on the D799 Kapsehoop road skipped the intersection and collided into three vehicles that were travelling on the N4 Toll road.

Mavuso says two of the motorists who lost their lives are from the United Kingdom.

“The vehicles in question are two LDVs and one SUV. Both the driver and a passenger from the United Kingdom who were travelling in the SUV and a driver of one of the LDVs lost their lives on impact. The driver of the truck and the other LDV were rushed to Kiaat Hospital with serious injuries. Emergency services are currently at the scene, and investigation is under way. The road is partially closed therefore, motorists are urged to approach with caution as traffic is moving slow.”