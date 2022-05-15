Former Australia all-rounder and two-time World Cup winner Andrew Symonds has died following a car accident in Queensland, Cricket Australia said on Sunday.

According to police the accident occurred in Hervey Range, 50 km from Townsville on Saturday night. The car Symonds was driving left the road and rolled, according to a police statement, which described it as a single vehicle incident.

Queensland Police said an investigation into the crash has been opened.

“Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries,” the police statement said.

CA chairman Lachlan Henderson said Australian cricket had lost ‘another of its very best’. His death follows Rod Marsh and Shane Warne, who both died in March

“Andrew was a generational talent who was instrumental in Australia’s success at World Cups and as part of Queensland’s rich cricket history”, says Henderson.

“He was a cult figure to many who was treasured by his fans and friends.

On behalf of Australian cricket our deepest sympathies are with Andrew’s family, team-mates, and friends.”

Symonds enjoyed a stellar career for the Baggy Greens, playing 238 matches, including 26 tests, for Australia between 1998-2009.

Symonds was a member of Australia’s World Cup-winning teams in 2003 and 2007 and appeared in 198 one-day internationals in addition to 14 T20 Internationals.

Known for his swashbuckling batting and electric fielding, he could bowl both off-spin and medium pace.

“Everyone had him earmarked as a white ball player,” former team mate Mark Taylor told Channel Nine.

“He wanted to prove to the world he could play test cricket and he did that way. He was just an entertainer. He wanted to go out there and have fun and play the game he remembered to play it as a kid”, says Taylor.

Symonds’ career-high test score of 162 not out came against India in a 2008 Sydney match remembered more for a racism controversy around him.

Tributes Pour in for Symonds

Tributes have poured in for the all-rounder, with many expressing their shock at the 46-year-old’s death.

“Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds,” tweeted Harbhajan Singh, who played with Symonds at Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

“Gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. Prayers for the departed soul”, tweeted Anil Kumble.

“We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family.”

One minute of Andrew Symonds direct-hit run outs! pic.twitter.com/MHRqNp1w1d — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 15, 2022