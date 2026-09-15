Two taxi owners shot and killed in Doornfontein

Gauteng police are investigating the murder of two men who were shot dead in Doornfontein, Johannesburg, on Monday.

The victims, aged 56 and 69, were found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a seven-seater vehicle.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the two men were taxi owners.

No arrests have been made, and police are still working to establish the motive for the shooting.

Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi is appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Nevhuhulwi says, “Police from Jeppe Police Station responded to a shooting incident and upon arrival, they found two men with multiple gunshot wounds inside a seven-seater vehicle. Emergency medical services personnel were summoned to the scene and certified both victims dead.”

“Preliminary investigations have established that the deceased were taxi owners. The motive for the shooting is subject to police investigations and no arrests have been made at this stage.”

Police are appealing to anyone with information that could assist the investigation and lead to the arrest of the perpetrators to contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.