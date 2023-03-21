Two taxi owners from the Durban long-distance taxi association have been shot dead near the Berea Shopping centre in Durban, on Tuesday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, says one person was declared dead at the scene, while the second person was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

“Two taxi owners were seated inside a taxi when two unknown gunmen armed with a rifle and a handgun approached them and fired shots, killing them instantly. The suspects are believed to have fled the scene in a Clio Renault with an unknown registration number. The motive of the killing has not yet been identified but the taxi-related feud cannot be ruled out.”

Emer-G-Med paramedic spokesperson, Kyle Van Reenen, says when paramedics arrived on the scene, they found two people with multiple gunshot wounds.

“At around noon on Tuesday Emer-G-Med paramedics together with ALS paramedic services, responded to the scene of a shooting incident in Carters Avenue in the Berea. On arrival on scene two men were found with multiple gunshot wounds. The first was declared dead on arrival of paramedics whilst the other was found in a critical condition. Advanced life supports resuscitation efforts were attempted however the man succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on the scene. The facts surrounding the incident and the events proceeding it are unclear and will form the subject of a South African Police Services investigation.”