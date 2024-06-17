Two suspects wounded in shootout with JMPD officers in Johanesburg

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two suspects have been shot and wounded in a clash with Metro Police officers in Bloubosrand in Randburg, north of Johannesburg.

Joburg Metro police officers say they responded to information on a suspected drug dealer yesterday afternoon and when they arrived at the scene the suspect apparently called for reinforcement, alleging he was being robbed.

A shootout ensued and one of the officers was wounded and had to be airlifted to hospital.

Johannesburg Metro Police spokesperson Xolani Fihla says, “During the ensuing events, two suspects were shot, one was critically injured and taken to Olivedale Hospital, and the other sustained a hand wound. He was treated at the scene by paramedics and subsequently arrested.”

He adds: “A third suspect, who transported the critically injured suspect to the hospital, was identified by the officers and apprehended. The officer’s firearm was recovered by Douglasdale SAPS . A police vehicle was damaged in the course of the incident.”

Media Statement: ASSAULT ON JMPD OFFICER AND SUBSEQUENT APPREHENSION OF SUSPECTS IN BLOUBOSRAND, RANDBURG #SaferJoburg pic.twitter.com/NuQQDsaG3l — Jo’burg Metro Police Department – JMPD (@JoburgMPD) June 16, 2024