Two suspects aged 25 and 26 are expected to appear in the Molopo Magistrates’ Court in Mmabatho on Monday for the gruesome murder of the 48-year-old Macdonald Steven and his 42-year-old girlfriend Baitibadi Maduna.

Their lifeless bodies were found in the bushes in Dithakong East village a week ago. It was established during investigation that the girlfriend’s body was found with some body parts missing.

The suspects are charged with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of murder and carjacking.

“The provincial commissioner of North West, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena commended a team comprising of crime intelligence, Lomanyaneng, Sannieshof and Ngaka Modiri Molema District detectives as well as Randfontein flying squad members for working tirelessly to ensure the arrest and detention of two suspects. The suspects: two males aged 25 and 26 were on Thursday, 23 June 2022, arrested in Randfontein and Setlopo village, Mahikeng. In addition, the boyfriend’s stolen Toyota Quantum minibus was found with parts stripped off in Lenasia, Gauteng,” says Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, North West Police Spokesperson.