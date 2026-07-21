Two suspects nabbed for being in possession of dagga worth R1.2 mln

Police in Mpumalanga have arrested two suspects aged between 42 and 47 for being in possession of dagga with an estimated street value of R1.2 million in Middleburg.

Mpumalanga Police Spokesperson Jabu Ndubane says members of the K-9 unit in Ermelo received information about a bakkie that was transporting dagga.

She says the vehicle was spotted on the N4 when the police stopped and searched it and discovered dagga wrapped in sellotape.

Ndubane says the vehicle was confiscated for investigation, and the two suspects are expected to appear at Middleburg Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.