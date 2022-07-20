Gauteng police have arrested two suspects who are alleged to have been selling firearms and ammunition to alleged criminals in Alexandra and Cosmo City.

The suspects were found in possession of more than twenty rounds of ammunition and four unlicensed firearms.

The suspects were arrested following a tip-off about people who are dealing in illegal firearms in Alexandra and Cosmo City.

An intelligence-driven operation was conducted where the police pounced on the identified houses.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo says, “The first search was conducted in a house in Cosmo City where the police found a firearm with serial numbers filed off, and a magazine. One suspect was arrested. The information led the police to the second house in Alexandra.”

“Upon searching the house and the suspect, police recovered unlicensed firearms and ammunition that includes a 9mm pistol, a 9mm Uzzi, 38 special and more than 20 rounds of ammunition. The suspects are facing charges of dealing and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. It was also established that the suspects were previously arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms,” says Masondo.

Call for safety

The community is calling for police resources to be bolstered, to help ensure their safety.

Last week, Gauteng Premier David Makhura, Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and top SAPS officials joined police in a crime prevention operation.

