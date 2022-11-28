Two suspects arrested in connection with the killing of a German tourist on the road to Kruger National Park’s Numbi gate last month are expected to appear at the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga on Monday.

Last week, the pair, Cebo Marshall Mamba and Bongimusa Fortune Matsane, appeared in camera because they were yet to be taken to the identity parade.

They are facing charges of murder, attempted murder and attempted hijacking.

Police also arrested a 35 year-old man, Joseph Nyalunga for the murder of the tourist.

Video| Suspect in the murder of a German tourist arrested by police in Mpumalanga

He has been remanded in custody after denied bail.

Nyalunga is expected to return to court in January.

The victim Jorg Schnarr, his wife and other two tourists, were accosted by four suspects who instructed them to unlock their vehicle. When they refused, the driver Schnarr was shot and killed.

Schnarr managed to drive the vehicle away for several metres before it hit a wall fence of a school.

He then died on the scene and the three suspects fled in their vehicle without taking anything from the tourists.