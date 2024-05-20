Two suspects in custody after decapitated body found in Cala

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two suspects have been detained in connection with the gruesome murder of a 22-year-old woman in Cala in the Eastern Cape.

It is alleged that a Shepard found the woman’s headless body in the Tsemgiwe Administrative Area.

Police Spokesperson Priscilla Naidu says as the investigation unfolded, two males were arrested and detained on Sunday after being questioned in connection with the murder.

The same afternoon the head of the victim was found about 3km from the crime scene.

Circumstances relating to her gruesome death are under investigation.