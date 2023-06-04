KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of 61-year-old Chanlall Dwarika, who was a lecturer at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Dwarika was abducted last week, and the incident was captured on CCTV footage. It shows three men forcing him into his own vehicle in Sea Cow Lake in Durban.

Provincial police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, says Dwarika’s body was found in Inanda, north of Durban.

Netshiunda says police are tracing two more suspects who are believed to be involved in the crime .

“Two men who were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a 61-year-old man have now been charged with murder following the recovery of his body in the bushes near Mafuya Road in Inanda, The victim, who was last seen on May 28, 2023, was reported missing, and later, charges of kidnapping and carjacking were registered following police investigations. Further intensive investigation led to the arrests of two suspects, and a team of investigators followed investigative leads to Inanda, where his slain body was found. A search for at least two more suspects who are believed to have also been involved in his kidnapping and subsequent murder is ongoing.”