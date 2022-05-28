Two suspects have been arrested for allegedly shooting dead two people and injuring two others in Giyani in Limpopo Friday night.

Police spokesperson, Motlafela Mojapelo says the suspects arrived at a hair salon and one of them produced a firearm. He allegedly shot the salon owner dead, Andrew Makhubele and three other men.

Mojapelo says Herman Baloyi who is one of the men who were shot, fled to nearby bushes.

Baloyi’s body was recovered this morning after succumbing to gunshot wounds. Other wounded victims were rushed to hospital.