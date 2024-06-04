Two suspected robbers arrested in Makhado

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two people suspected of planning to commit robberies have been arrested at a hiking spot near Maname-Paradise in Makhado Municipality in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson, Malesela Ledwaba, says the suspects were arrested after an anonymous tip-off following suspicious activities. Ledwaba says the suspects were found in possession of unlicensed firearms and other items used to commit robberies.

Police recovered two unlicensed firearms, two magazines loaded with 29 rounds of ammunition, one firearm hoister, blue lights, cellphones, balaclavas, gloves and clothes.

Preliminary investigations indicate the suspects were planning to carry out robberies in the area. The vehicle was circulated and was found to belong to a foreign national woman.