Two suspected illegal miners killed in Roodepoort police shootout

Police in Gauteng are investigating two counts of murder, attempted murder, and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition following a shootout between suspected illegal miners and the police in Roodepoort west of Johannesburg.

Police were responding to reports of shots being fired in an open veld.

Upon arrival the suspected illegal miners commonly known as Zama Zamas allegedly started firing at the police. They returned fire and two suspects were killed.

Police recovered three unlicensed firearms, an AK-47 rifle, a 22 calibre rifle, a 9mm pistol and 126 rounds of ammunition.

” Members of SAPS Roodepoort, assisted by the West Rand K9 unit and BAS Security responded to reports of a shooting in an open field in Roodepoort. Upon arrival, the members approached the area to investigate. The suspects allegedly opened fire on the police, resulting in a shootout. During the exchange of shots, two suspected illegal miners were fatally wounded. No police officers or security personnel were injured during the incident,” says Gauteng police spokesperson, Tintswalo Sibeko.