Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Two suspected illegal miners killed in Roodepoort police shootout

Firearms seized at the scene of a shooutout between police and Zama Zamas in Roodepoort.
  • Firearms seized at the scene of a shooutout between police and Zama Zamas in Roodepoort.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@SAPoliceService
Horisani Sithole

Police in Gauteng are investigating two counts of murder, attempted murder, and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition following a shootout between suspected illegal miners and the police in Roodepoort west of Johannesburg.

Police were responding to reports of shots being fired in an open veld.

Upon arrival the suspected illegal miners commonly known as Zama Zamas allegedly started firing at the police. They returned fire and two suspects were killed.

Police recovered three unlicensed firearms, an AK-47 rifle, a 22 calibre rifle, a 9mm pistol and 126 rounds of ammunition.

” Members of SAPS Roodepoort, assisted by the West Rand K9 unit and BAS Security responded to reports of a shooting in an open field in Roodepoort. Upon arrival, the members approached the area to investigate. The suspects allegedly opened fire on the police, resulting in a shootout. During the exchange of shots, two suspected illegal miners were fatally wounded. No police officers or security personnel were injured during the incident,” says  Gauteng police spokesperson, Tintswalo Sibeko.

 

 

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News