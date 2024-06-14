Two suspected drug dealers arrested in Vereeniging

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two suspected drug dealers have been arrested in separate incidents of possession of illicit drugs, including crystal meth, in Vereeniging, Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says the suspects had been allegedly selling the drugs in Limpopo and Gauteng.

One suspect was arrested at his residence in Vereeniging.

Ledwaba says the other suspect was arrested at a drug laboratory in the same area.

“The operation proceeded to the next location and resulted in the discovery of mini laboratory at Stanley Avenue and the 39 year-old male suspect was arrested for position of dependence producing drugs. During the search, police discovered a substance believed to be drugs that of CAT, three packets of Crystal Meth, one container of Crystal Meth mixture and 1 300 mandrax tablets with an estimated value of R200 000,” adds Ledwaba.