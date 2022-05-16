Two suspects arrested for allegedly kidnapping a Risk Manager of a bank in Polokwane will appear in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on Monday.

Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo says the bank manager was jogging on Sunday morning when he was kidnapped by suspects in two cars, who called the manager’s family demanding a ransom for his release.

The money was dropped off at the agreed point, however, the suspects picked up the money, but sped off without releasing the hostage.

Police gave chase and a shootout ensued between the suspects and the police, the two suspects were eventually arrested and the hostage rescued.

Mojapelo says the suspects face charges of abduction, extortion and attempted murder.

“Two suspects were arrested in a well-coordinated operation by police in the Westernburg policing area outside Polokwane after the regional bank manager was allegedly abducted and ransom demanded. The victim was rescued by police after a car chase and a shootout with the suspect. Other suspects fled in another vehicle,” says Mojapelo.