Provincial police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala says the deceased are believed to be between the ages of 30 and 40 years.

Two people have been shot and killed at a petrol station in Utrecht, near Newcastle, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial Police Spokesperson Nqobile Gwala says the deceased are believed to be between the ages of 30 and 40 years.

She says they were inside their vehicle when they were approached by gunmen.

“Utrecht police have opened charges of murder after the incident that took place at 13:30 at Voor Street when two men who were inside the vehicle were shot by the unknown suspects who were travelling with the vehicle. The men who are (in their) the 30s and 40s were declared dead on the scene while the third was taken to the nearest hospital. The circumstances around the incident are still investigated.”