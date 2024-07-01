Two rhinos killed, dehorned at Game Reserve in Limpopo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two rhinos have been killed and de-horned at a game reserve in Louis Trichardt, Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says the discovery was made by the game rangers.

Ledwaba says they are on the hunt for the poachers.

“It appears that after shooting the rhinos the said suspects who are currently unknown removed horns and fled the scene on foot by jumping over the fence. Police were notified about the incident and opened a case of Rhino poaching for further investigations,” says Ledwaba.

#sapsLIM Members of SAPS Limpopo, Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit (STESU) in Makhado have launched a massive manhunt for the suspects who reportedly killed and de-horned two rhinos over the weekend at one of the Game Reserves at Makhado policing precinct. Anyone with… pic.twitter.com/CxQKuKszqZ — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 1, 2024