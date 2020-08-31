On Sunday, community members turned out in their numbers for a peaceful protest to demand justice for Julies.

Two police officers are expected to appear in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with the killing of Nathaniel Julies in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg.

Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, Faith Mazibuko, has welcomed the arrest of the officers. They face three charges, including that of murder.

The killing of the teen who had Down Syndrome sparked unrest in the area.

Mazibuko has expressed the hope that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) will build a watertight case, to ensure that the officers are not granted bail.

On Sunday, community members turned out in their numbers for a peaceful protest to demand justice for Julies.

His mother Bridget Harris says she is confident that justice will prevail. “I have 100-percent confidence. It’s not just about the system, it’s just not about people, it’s not about justice whatever. When you have God in your boat nothing can put you down. God is in control of this situation and I know – not just because people are telling me I’m going to have justice, it’s because I know who God is.”

In the video below, Eldorado Park residents call for justice: