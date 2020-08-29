Nathaniel Julies was allegedly shot by the police and later died in hospital on Wednesday.

Two police officers have been arrested in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies of Eldorado Park south of Johannesburg.

The teenager, who had Down’s syndrome, was allegedly shot by police on Wednesday evening, not far from his home. The murder sparked unrest in the township resulting in community members damaging the local police station.

Three police officers were injured and about ten people arrested following continuous running battles between police and residents. On Friday, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the area and vowed to take action but wanted to give police watchdog – IPID – time to complete their investigations before taking any action.

IPID spokesperson Ndileka Cola says, “IPID has after careful consideration of the evidence at hand taken a decision to detain the two members implicated in the alleged shooting. The pair will be charged with murder and possibly defeating the ends of justice. The two SAPS members are attached to the Eldorado Park crime prevention unit. Further details regarding the case will only be made available once the pair have appeared in the Protea Magistrate’s court.”

HRC officials visit Eldorado Park

The Human Rights Commission says it has engaged police structures over allegations of excessive force used by its members against the public. HRC officials visited Eldorado Park on Friday to see the family of the slain teenager.

There has been local outrage over his death. Police Minister Bheki Cele also visited the family.

HRC Acting Legal Head Buang Jones says they will monitor the (IPID) investigation.

“We have met with the police earlier today (Friday) to find a way in which we can work together to strengthen community engagement to advance human rights but also attend to concerns about the heavy-handedness of the police. We are going to monitor the investigations by the IPID. We are secondly going to assist the family to secure appropriate redress and we will in the interim engage all the relevant stakeholders to strengthen to facilitate the retraining of the police force.”

