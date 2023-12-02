Another E Cape crash claims two lives on N10 Road

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Another crash in the Eastern Cape this weekend has claimed 2 lives on the N10 road between Cradock and Cookhouse, bringing the 24-hour death toll from three accidents to 10.

In the latest accident, three people were injured when a car with four occupants collided with an articulated truck.

Provincial Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose says the driver and one passenger of the vehicle died at the scene, while the truck driver and two passengers were taken to hospital.

“This is the latest in the series of head-on collisions that we have witnessed in the Eastern Cape over the past 24 hours, accounting for 10 lives in total. We have seen one on the N2 near Dutywa, M17 in Gqeberha, and now this one in Cradock. It is for that reason that we are calling on road users, motorists in particular, to work with us to prevent preventable crashes, like head-on collisions.”

Motherwell

The Eastern Cape health department says two of the six survivors of the crash on the M17 towards Motherwell, in Gqeberha, are in critical condition.

Provincial health spokesperson Sizwe Khuphelo says, “Following a motor vehicle accident that has claimed lives, children between the ages of five and fourteen sustained critical injuries and had to be rushed to Livingstone Hospital, where they had to be treated at the intensive care unit. They sustained head injuries and fractures in the lower limbs. One of them had to be referred to Dora Nginza Hospital. They remain in a critical but stable condition.”