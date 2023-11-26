Two people killed in separate incidents in Limpopo

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Two people people have been killed in separate incidents in Limpopo.

At Phugwani village outside Malamulele, a 35-year old man was stabbed to death at a tavern. The suspect, who is known, has fled.

At Onverwacht in Lephalale, a man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a partner of his ex-girlfriend.

Police spokesperson Hlulani says, “A 35-year-old man was stabbed and killed with a sharp object by a known suspect. Allegedly, the victim was drinking alcohol together with other people including the suspect at Phugwani village. The victim was certified dead and was identified as Fistos Mabasa, who’s 35 years old.”

“Meanwhile, a 23-year-old man was robbed with a firearm while walking from Xigalo village to his home at Jerome village. It’s alleged that the suspect pointed him with a firearm and robbed him. The suspect fired shots before he fled the scene.”