Two people killed Butterworth crash in Eastern Cape

Two people have died while three others sustained serious injuries following a head-on collision, involving a sedan and an SUV on the R409 road in Butterworth near Tutura towards Centane in the Eastern Cape.

The sedan was travelling from Butterworth towards Centane, while the SUV with three occupants was travelling from Centane towards Butterworth.

Provincial Transport MEC spokesperson Makhaya Komisa urges motorists to obey the rules of the road.

“Transport and Community Safety MEC Xolile Nqatha continues to urge motorists to obey the rules of the road. The MEC expressed his sincere condolences to the grieving families and wished the injured passengers a speedy recovery. The case of culpable homicide has been at Centane Police Station for further investigation.”

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