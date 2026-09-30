Two people gunned down in Wynberg taxi attack

Two men have been shot and killed and another person has been wounded in an attack on a taxi in Wynberg in Cape Town.

Western Cape Police Spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala says the motive for the attack is unknown.

Gwala says, ” Wynberg police registered two counts of murder and an attempted murder case following a shooting that occurred at Wynberg Main Road opposite a mall. According to reports, the victims were sitting inside a taxi when a red motorbike with two males wearing helmets stopped them. One of the males alighted and started shooting at the taxi occupants, fatally wounding two males aged 43 and 46.”

“A 30-year-old male was rushed to a medical facility for treatment. The motive for the attack is a subject of police investigation and no arrest has been effected at this stage.”

Reporting by Anthea Fredericks.