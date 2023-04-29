Two people died in an accident in Caledon Street in Kariega earlier this morning after a Toyota Yaris lost control.

The driver died on the scene, as well as a pedestrian.

It is alleged that the driver who was driving into Kariega from Despatch, lost control of the vehicle and hit a concrete pole.

The pole ripped from the ground and the car rolled, hitting two pedestrians who were walking nearby. The second pedestrian was rushed to hospital.

According to police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu, a case of culpable homicide has been opened.