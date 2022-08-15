The other suspects who were arrested last week in connection with the murder of the mayor of the Collins Chabane Local Municipality in Limpopo are expected to make their first appearance in the Malamulele Magistrate’s court.

Moses Maluleke was gunned down at his home at Xikundu village outside Malamulele last month.

The suspects, a Thohoyandou-based businessman and a man from Ntlhaveni, have been linked to the killing of Maluleke.

Police have not divulged further details regarding the two suspects.

More details are expected when they appear in court.

Both suspects will face charges of murder and attempted and attempted in connection with the death of the mayor and of wounding his son.

Meanwhile, the other two murder accused, Avhatakali Mulaudzi and Shumani Nemadodzi, abandoned their bail application last week. Their case has been postponed to the 19th of September for further investigation.

In the report below, details of Maluleke’s funeral service as it took place on 02 August 2022:

c

