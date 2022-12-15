Two of the four accused in the murder of Hillary Gardee, will appear in the Nelspruit Magistrates’ Court in Mbombela, Mpumalanga on Thursday.

The accused that will appear in court are Philemon Lukhele and Sipho Mkhatshwa. The court is expected to deliver judgment in the bail application of Mkhatshwa.

Video – Judgment in bail application of Hillary Gardee murder suspect:

He was denied bail in October after which he made a fresh application citing new facts. Lukhele’s bail application will continue in which the chief whip of the ANC, his employer is expected to take the witness stand.

Previously, Lukhele had abandoned his bail application and later changed his mind.

Lukhele, Mkhatshwa, Mduduzi Gama and Rassie Nkune are facing charges including the murder of Hillary Gardee, kidnapping, defeating the ends of justice and conspiracy to commit murder.

Video – Bail hearing the Hillary Gardee murder case postponed:

Gardee, the daughter of former EFF Secretary-General Godrich Gardee, went missing at the end of April while shopping with her adopted three-year old daughter.

Gardee’s body with stab wounds, boots prints, and a gunshot wound was later found in a timber plantation outside Mbombela. She had been reportedly missing few days earlier.

Video – Police investigate murder of Gardee’s daughter: