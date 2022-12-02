Two of the four men accused in the politically related killings in Mokopane, Limpopo, have been granted bail of R10 000 each by the High Court in Polokwane.

The accused, Jabu Mashamaite and James Chuma had petitioned the High Court after they were denied bail by the lower courts.

Their co-accused, Nkholo Mangana and Samuel Mokonyane, however, remain in custody.

The four are facing murder charges following the killings of ANC councillor in the Mogalakwena municipality, Valtyn Kekana and sub-regional secretary, Ralph Kanyane in July 2019.

“My client Jabu Mashamaite is out on bail now, the Polokwane High Court has upheld his appeal and we’re quite happy with that a different court now has a different decision from all the other courts. We now proceed to prove his innocence during the trial,” Mashamaite’s lawyer, Ngaoko Seabela explains.