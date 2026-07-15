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Two of the four accused plead guilty uMngeni DA chief whip’s murder

Slain uMngeni Local Municipality DA Chief Whip Nhlalayenza Ndlovu is seen in this image during a door-to-door campaign in KwaHaza on 19 September 2023.
  • Slain uMngeni Local Municipality DA Chief Whip Nhlalayenza Ndlovu is seen in this image during a door-to-door campaign in KwaHaza on 19 September 2023.
  • Image Credits :
  • Facebook - Nhlalayenza Ndlovu
SABC News

Two of the four men accused of murdering uMngeni Local Municipality Democratic Alliance Chief Whip Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, have pleaded guilty in the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court.

They are being tried alongside alleged mastermind and traditional leader Inkosi Simphiwe Zuma, who has denied any involvement in the murder.

In sworn statements read before the court, alleged hitmen Khayelihle Shabalala and Deon Mathonsi admitted to planning and carrying out Ndlovu’s murder.

Both men also apologised to the Ndlovu family for their roles in the killing.

The victim’s widow, Pretty Ndlovu has expressed concern over the plea-bargaining process.

The DA’s Thembelani Sikhakhane says the party is concerned

“As a caucus, it’s very concerning – the lengthy time the case is taking and not who actually pulled the trigger, not know who the main person is who organised the whole thing. It’s highly concerning and it puts question marks in our justice system and we will be glad and we’ll appreciate it if we get to get the end of this case.”

Nhlalayenza Ndlovu | DA laments delay in murder case: 

 

 

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