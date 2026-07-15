Two of the four accused plead guilty uMngeni DA chief whip’s murder

Two of the four men accused of murdering uMngeni Local Municipality Democratic Alliance Chief Whip Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, have pleaded guilty in the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court.

They are being tried alongside alleged mastermind and traditional leader Inkosi Simphiwe Zuma, who has denied any involvement in the murder.

In sworn statements read before the court, alleged hitmen Khayelihle Shabalala and Deon Mathonsi admitted to planning and carrying out Ndlovu’s murder.

Both men also apologised to the Ndlovu family for their roles in the killing.

The victim’s widow, Pretty Ndlovu has expressed concern over the plea-bargaining process.

The DA’s Thembelani Sikhakhane says the party is concerned

“As a caucus, it’s very concerning – the lengthy time the case is taking and not who actually pulled the trigger, not know who the main person is who organised the whole thing. It’s highly concerning and it puts question marks in our justice system and we will be glad and we’ll appreciate it if we get to get the end of this case.”

Two of the four accused in DA councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu murder have pleaded guilty at the PMB regional court. Ndlovu was shot and killed in his home in December 2023. He was killed for allegedly blocking Inkosi Zuma from selling municipality land illegally. #sabcnews — Nonhlakanipho (@nipsta1724) July 15, 2026

Khayelihle Shabalala and Thabo Mathonsi have apologised to the Ndlovu family for their part in the murder of Nhlalayenza. They have told the court details of their role in the planning of the murder for a payment of R30000 #sabcnews — Nonhlakanipho (@nipsta1724) July 15, 2026

Nhlalayenza Ndlovu | DA laments delay in murder case: